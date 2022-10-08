Jaguars Training Camp Day 11: It's Trevor Time as first-team offense is set to debut against Cleveland

Head coach Doug Pederson said Trevor Lawrence and the first-team offense will play the first couple series against the Browns Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson finally answered the question Jaguars fans have been asking since training camp started.

When will Trevor Lawrence play this preseason?

“This week I’m going to let the starters play,” Pederson said. "Get their feet wet in this football game, a couple series. Nothing too crazy, nothing too long, just want to get them a feel of the game, get them working in game situations."

Pederson said Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and the rest of the first-team offense will play the first couple series at home Friday against Cleveland. It'll be a big step for Lawrence and the new additions to his offense.

“For him, it’s important, but also for the offense,” Pederson added. "He’s got new faces, new people he’s working with, a new center, so just seeing all of it put together. You just want to have some crisp plays, good execution, try to score a few points and get them out."

The battle for right tackle will most likely past the first couple series as Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little will split reps during the game.

Taylor returned to team drills this week after missing time during camp with a hamstring injury.

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the entire first-team offense will play a couple series Friday against the Browns. James Robinson, Laviska Shenault, and Jamal Agnew will not play as they continue to work back from injury.



My recap from Day 11 of #Jaguars camp. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WTGqHJy1W5 — Andrew Badillo (@andrewbadillo99) August 10, 2022

Pederson said Laviska Shenault (hamstring), Jamal Agnew (hip), James Robinson (achilles), and Devin Lloyd (hamstring) will not play against the Browns as they continue to work back from injury.

All four players have been taking part in individual drills this week.

Christian Kirk worked off to the side during Wednesday's practice a couple days after rolling his ankle celebrating a touchdown. The team says Kirk is fine and was held out of practice due to precautionary reasons. It's unclear if he will play in Friday's game.

C.J. Beathard will also be making his preseason debut Friday. Pederson said the backup quarterback will sub in for Lawrence.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to make his Browns debut after being dealt to the Browns this off season in the midst of more than a yearlong investigation into allegations of sexual assault during massage-therapy sessions.

Watson is awaiting the NFL's appeal of a disciplinary officer's recommendation that Watson should be suspended for six games.

He signed a five-year $230 million guaranteed contract after being traded to the Browns.

The Jaguars will host the Browns Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Can Evan Engram be the next Zach Ertz?

For four years, Evan Engram watched Zach Ertz transform from a good to elite tight end.

The former New York Giant made note of how tight ends were used in Philadelphia under Doug Pederson. Now that he's in Jacksonville with his former adversary, Engram is poised to show his true potential is Pederson's offense.

"Zach broke records in this offense...being on the other sideline I was definitely paying attention to those guys and seeing them make plays against our defense was not good in the moment, but it is good looking back now. There is a lot of good film to watch back on those guys that had the success there and for us to learn from," Engram said.

Engram has been featured heavily during training camp and has received a high volume of targets in the red zone.

Trevor Lawrence and Engram have been working all camp on their timing in short-yardage situations. Engram has had nothing but praise for his new quarterback.