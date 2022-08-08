Jaguars Training Camp Day 10: Offensive line punches back, Zay Jones shines during 1-on-1s

Walker Little and Cam Robinson had outstanding days, while Zay Jones showed great chemistry with Trevor Lawrence during 1-on-1s against defensive backs.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars ratcheted practice back on Monday, a day after the first live period of training camp saw some massive hits.

The offensive line rebounded nicely in 1-on-1 drills, especially Walker Little and Cam Robinson.

Little continues to battle Jawaan Taylor for the starting right tackle job. The two rotated in-and-out during team drills, Little performed well, while Taylor struggled.

Robinson once again bottled up every pass rusher sent his way and hasn't lost many reps the entirety of training camp.

It was the first day of 1-on-1s for wide receivers and defensive backs, a chance for the new-look receiver room to show its chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.

Zay Jones had the best day out of the group routinely connecting with Lawrence beating Darious Williams and seemingly toying with rookie cornerback Gregory Junior on one rep.

"He’s been great...Zay had a great day. He’s a really smart player, gets open really well, uses his length, he’s got speed, all that. I think he’s a great player, and it’s been fun building that connection with him," Lawrence said.

In terms of grasping the playbook, Lawrence feels like he's ahead of where he was last year.

"I think learning the offense last year helped me learn this one faster," Lawrence said.

"Once you learn one, it’s easier to learn the second one. Then just having guys like we talked about that are really smart, that are easy, you can make a check, and they pick it up right away. I think the guys have done a great job with that. That’s been a lot of fun, and we’re building and building on all the different things that we can do because when you’ve got guys that know it, whatever you call they know it, you can really do anything, so it’s been fun."

The defense did conquer the red zone once again holding the first-team offense without a touchdown during team drills.

News and Notes:

Lloyd returns: Devin Lloyd (hamstring) returned to individual drills for the first time since the start of camp. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said he's still day-to-day.

Kirk has injury scare: Christian Kirk went down in pain after rolling his ankle at the end of team drills and didn't return for the remaining 30 minutes of practice. The team says Kirk will be fine.