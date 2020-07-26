Jaguars Training Camp Central

The First Coast Sports Team has you covered with the latest from the Jaguars' 2020 Training Camp, beginning July 27

It's going to be a season unlike any other.

By now, we're used to that phrase regarding just about everything. The upcoming NFL schedule is no different.

Thus, so, too, will its Training Camp. For all teams whose regular season begins September 13, preseason training can formally begin on Monday, July 27.

However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the NFL and NFLPA's CBA agreement, the Jaguars won't be hitting the field on Day One. According to the NFL Network, here's a rough estimate of what these next few weeks will look like at TIAA Bank Field.

July 21 -- Rookies Report for COVID-19 Testing

July 28-31 -- PCR Test and Virtual Meetings

- Day 1: COVID Testing

- Day 2: COVID Testing

- Day 3: No Testing

- Day 4: COVID Testing

August 1-2 -- Physicals and Equipment

August 3-11 -- Acclimation Period

- 60 minutes weight room and 60 minutes of on-field conditioning

- Total strength and conditioning workouts (small groups under 15) capped at 120 minutes

- Walk-Thru's permitted up to 60 minutes on each of the first four days and up to 75 minutes on each of the final four days

- August 8: Off Day

August 12-16 -- Gradual Ramp Up Period

- Maximum of 3.5 hours on-field daily time

- First practice starts at 90 minutes with maximum of 15 minute increase daily

- Helmets and approved protective shirts

- August 15: Off Day

August 17-September 6 -- Contact Integration Period

- First practice starts at 90 minutes with 15 minute daily increase

- Maximum of 14 padded practices during Contact Integration Period