Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season.

“We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. “This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time.”

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are conditions attached to the trade for Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2.

Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Ridley, who is from Fort Lauderdale, can petition to be reinstated on or after February 15, 2023.

While he won't be able to suit up for the Jags this season, Ridley could make an immediate impact on the outside for the team starting next season.