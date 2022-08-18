Jaguars tentatively target Week 1 return for RB James Robinson

Robinson suffered a season-ending achilles injury eight months ago. He took part in team drills this week for the first time all training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just eight months after suffering a season-ending achilles injury, James Robinson has a chance to suit up Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

"It’s kind of the expectation, the hope, that he can be there at that point [Week 1], and if not, listen, it’s okay. We’re comfortable with the guys behind him, and we’ll go with what we have," Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, said.

Robinson participated in team drills this week for the first time all training camp and even absorbed some contact from the defense.

"Our defense though, didn’t really realize that he had that orange jersey, and they were supposed to not hit him. It was good to see him make some of those moves and cuts, again, trying to progress him slowly back into work," Pederson said with a smile.

Jacksonville doesn't plan to play Robinson for the rest of the preseason as he continues to work his way back. It's a timeline the Jaguars coaching staff is monitoring closely and doesn't plan to rush.

"I don’t think you go full steam ahead. I think you gradually increase his reps. You don’t want to stress his body, but at the same time, he needs to get enough work where he’s possibly ready to go for Washington if that’s the case," Pederson said.