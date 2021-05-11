Jacksonville Jaguars to take on Texans in team's first game of 2021 NFL season

We won't know the entire 2021 NFL schedule until later in the evening on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Texans in the team's first game of the 2021 season, according to a tweet from NFL Insider Field Yates.

The matchup will be played in Houston at 1 p.m. on September 12.

Additionally, the first NFL game of the year will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9 to open the season, tweeted Ian Rapoport.

The full slate of Week 1 CBS games:

* Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET

* Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET

* Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET

* Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET

* Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET

* Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET

* Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021

While we won't know the entire, 2021 NFL schedule until later in the evening, The Athletic is reporting that there will be two games played across the pond in London. And the Jaguars, forever linked to London because of owner Shad Khan's ties in the U.K., will be one of the four teams taking part.

According to The Athletic, the Jaguars and Falcons will serve as the two, "home" teams in the NFL UK series; their opponents are to be determined, although there is speculation the Miami Dolphins could be the Jaguars' opponent. Both games will be played at Tottenham Football Club's stadium. The Jaguars most frequently have played at Wembley Stadium when they have played in London.

The NFL will not be playing any games in Mexico City due to continued, rising coronavirus cases in the country. The U.K. has largely been regarded as a success story for COVID-19 vaccinations; there were 58,909 cases in the U.K. on May 8 compared to 260,574 in Mexico.

Khan and head coach Urban Meyer were asked about the potential for a London game over the course of the past two months.