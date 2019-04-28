In addition to their seven, 2019 NFL Draft selections, the Jaguars will have 21 undrafted free agents (UDFA) at Rookie Mini-Camp in May. Players are expected to report May 9.
The full list of players the Jaguars have come to terms with are as follows:
- Shane Bowman (DE, Washington)
- Tyre Brady (WR, Marshall)
- Khairi Clark (DT, Florida)
- Donnell Greene (OL, Minnesota)
- Joe Giles-Harris (LB, Duke)
- Tae Hayes (CB, Appalachian State)
- Raphael Leonard (WR, Southern Illinois)
- Carson Meier (TE, Oklahoma)
- Picasso Nelson Jr. (CB, Southern Miss)
- Marquez Sanford (CB, Murray State)
- Saivion Smith (CB, Alabama)
- Drederick Snelson (WR, UCF)
- Bunch Stallings (OG, Kentucky)
- Connor Strachan (LB, Boston College)
- Michael Walker (WR, Boston College)
- Brandon Watson (CB, Michigan)
- Papi White (WR, Ohio)
- Andrew Williams (DT, Auburn)
- Andrew Wingard (S, Wyoming)
- Zedrick Woods (S, Ole Miss)
- Roderick Young (DT, North Texas)
A complete recap of the Jaguars' 2019 Draft:
Round One, No. 7 - Josh Allen (EDGE, Kentucky)
Round Two, No. 35 - Jawaan Taylor (OT, Florida)
Round Three, No. 69 - Josh Oliver (TE, San Jose State)
Round Three, No. 98 - Quincy Williams (LB, Murray State)
Round Five, No. 140 - RyQuell Armstead (RB, Temple)
Round Six, No. 178 - Gardner Minshew (QB, Washington State)
Round Seven, No. 235 - Dontavius Russell (DT, Auburn)