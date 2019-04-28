In addition to their seven, 2019 NFL Draft selections, the Jaguars will have 21 undrafted free agents (UDFA) at Rookie Mini-Camp in May. Players are expected to report May 9.

The full list of players the Jaguars have come to terms with are as follows:

- Shane Bowman (DE, Washington)

- Tyre Brady (WR, Marshall)

- Khairi Clark (DT, Florida)

- Donnell Greene (OL, Minnesota)

- Joe Giles-Harris (LB, Duke)

- Tae Hayes (CB, Appalachian State)

- Raphael Leonard (WR, Southern Illinois)

- Carson Meier (TE, Oklahoma)

- Picasso Nelson Jr. (CB, Southern Miss)

- Marquez Sanford (CB, Murray State)

- Saivion Smith (CB, Alabama)

- Drederick Snelson (WR, UCF)

- Bunch Stallings (OG, Kentucky)

- Connor Strachan (LB, Boston College)

- Michael Walker (WR, Boston College)

- Brandon Watson (CB, Michigan)

- Papi White (WR, Ohio)

- Andrew Williams (DT, Auburn)

- Andrew Wingard (S, Wyoming)

- Zedrick Woods (S, Ole Miss)

- Roderick Young (DT, North Texas)

A complete recap of the Jaguars' 2019 Draft:

Round One, No. 7 - Josh Allen (EDGE, Kentucky)

Round Two, No. 35 - Jawaan Taylor (OT, Florida)

Round Three, No. 69 - Josh Oliver (TE, San Jose State)

Round Three, No. 98 - Quincy Williams (LB, Murray State)

Round Five, No. 140 - RyQuell Armstead (RB, Temple)

Round Six, No. 178 - Gardner Minshew (QB, Washington State)

Round Seven, No. 235 - Dontavius Russell (DT, Auburn)