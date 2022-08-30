Jaguars shave roster down to 54 players, need to make one more cut ahead of 4 pm deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have shaved their roster down to 54 players and need to make one more cut before the 4 pm 53-man roster deadline.
Jacksonville waived 2022 sixth-round pick Gregory Junior and 2021 fourth-round pick Jay Tufele.
The team announced the following moves Tuesday afternoon.
- DL Israel Antwine (Waived)
- WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Waived)
- OLB Rashod Berry (Waived)
- WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (Waived)
- CB Xavier Crawford (Waived)
- OL Coy Cronk (Waived)
- OL Nick Ford (Waived)
- WR Willie Johnson (Waived/Injured)
- CB Gregory Junior (Waived)
- S Ayo Oyelola (Waived)
- QB E.J. Perry (Waived)
- TE Gerrit Prince (Waived)
- DT Jay Tufele (Waived)
- OL Darryl Williams (Waived)
- DT Raequan Williams (Waived/Injured)