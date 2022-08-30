x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jaguars shave roster down to 54 players, need to make one more cut ahead of 4 pm deadline

Among the cuts are 2022 sixth-round pick Gregory Junior and 2021 fourth-round pick Jay Tufele.
Credit: AP
TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have shaved their roster down to 54 players and need to make one more cut before the 4 pm 53-man roster deadline. 

Jacksonville waived 2022 sixth-round pick Gregory Junior and 2021 fourth-round pick Jay Tufele. 

The team announced the following moves Tuesday afternoon. 

  • DL Israel Antwine (Waived)
  • WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Waived)
  • OLB Rashod Berry (Waived)
  • WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (Waived)
  • CB Xavier Crawford (Waived)
  • OL Coy Cronk (Waived)
  • OL Nick Ford (Waived)
  • WR Willie Johnson (Waived/Injured)
  • CB Gregory Junior (Waived)
  • S Ayo Oyelola (Waived)
  • QB E.J. Perry (Waived)
  • TE Gerrit Prince (Waived)
  • DT Jay Tufele (Waived)
  • OL Darryl Williams (Waived)
  • DT Raequan Williams (Waived/Injured)

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On Sports Today: August 30, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out