Jaguars set to start QB Jake Luton in Hall of Fame Game, Lawrence and Etienne to sit

Doug Pederson says he's been happy with the amount of reps Trevor Lawrence has seen in practice. Pederson says he's still deciding how much action players will see.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson announced Jake Luton will start at quarterback for the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pederson added Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will not play in the game.

Etienne wasn't at the team's final practice before heading to Canton, Ohio Tuesday as he will sick.

Pederson said Etienne wouldn't have played against the Raiders even if he was healthy as he wants to take it slow with the second year running back after he missed all of last year with a foot injury.

For Pederson, Thursday's game is all about seeing players in action against live competition.

"I want to see everybody play, I want to see all the guys in uniform that dress get snaps. It's still evaluation time we're still evaluating our roster, and we got a lot of young guys and a lot of battles that we want to really start seeing in game situations," Pederson said.

Special teams took center stage during Tuesday's practice as kickers Ryan Santoso and Elliott Fry both had their best days of camp.

Santoso and Fry each went 4-4 during field goal drills, including one make each from 50 yards out.

Santoso has had an up-and-down camp, while Tuesday was Fry's third practice with the team.

Fry was signed Friday after the Jaguars waived rookie, Andrew Mevis, who struggled mightily during the first week of camp.

Tuesday was the best day for a kicking game that has been suspect at best, but Pederson isn't worried about the team's kicking situation at this point of camp.

"Hopefully we can create some situations in these games where there's a little more pressure involved, put these guys under. I think both guys will respond it usually works itself out as camp goes most of the battles do as we go and it will be fun to watch them in these games and try to put them in some tough situations," Pederson said.





News and Notes:

C.J. Beathard participates in team drills:

The backup quarterback took part in team drills for the first time this training camp. Beathard has been working his way back from a groin injury he suffered in OTAs.

Agnew progressing well: