Jaguars set to host Titans Saturday, January 7th at 8:15pm ET in Week 18 do-or-die game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's official!
The Jags will play the Titans Saturday, January 7th at 8:15pm ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ in Week 18.
It's a do-or-die game for both teams, as the winner clinches the AFC South and earns a spot in the playoffs.
The Jags are riding a four-game winning streak and will look to finish the regular season strong against the Titans Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field.
The Jags beat the Titans 36-22 back on December 11 and hope to sweep Tennessee to get into the playoffs and potentially host a first-round playoff game.