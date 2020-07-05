JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans

Week 3: Miami Dolphins (Thurs.)

Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5: at Houston Texans

Week 6: Detroit Lions

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Houston Texans

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: Cleveland Browns

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 14: Tennessee Titans

Week 15: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 16: Chicago Bears

Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars will play in their 39th prime-time game in the franchise’s 26-season history in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football against Miami. Jacksonville has a 18-20 record in such contests, including a 5-7 record on Thursday Night Football. This season marks the second time the Jaguars will play Miami in a prime-time game and the first time the Jaguars will play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins, 28-21, on Monday Night Football on Oct. 12, 1998. Prior to this season’s game against the Dolphins, the Jaguars’ last five games on Thursday Night Football were against the Titans.

Jacksonville’s game against Miami marks the Jaguars’ 16th regular season intrastate game in franchise history. Jacksonville is 8-7 in games against Miami and Tampa Bay through their first 25 seasons, including a 4-4 record against the Dolphins.