JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
Week 1: Indianapolis Colts
Week 2: at Tennessee Titans
Week 3: Miami Dolphins (Thurs.)
Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5: at Houston Texans
Week 6: Detroit Lions
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: Houston Texans
Week 10: at Green Bay Packers
Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12: Cleveland Browns
Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 14: Tennessee Titans
Week 15: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 16: Chicago Bears
Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts
The Jaguars will play in their 39th prime-time game in the franchise’s 26-season history in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football against Miami. Jacksonville has a 18-20 record in such contests, including a 5-7 record on Thursday Night Football. This season marks the second time the Jaguars will play Miami in a prime-time game and the first time the Jaguars will play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins, 28-21, on Monday Night Football on Oct. 12, 1998. Prior to this season’s game against the Dolphins, the Jaguars’ last five games on Thursday Night Football were against the Titans.
Jacksonville’s game against Miami marks the Jaguars’ 16th regular season intrastate game in franchise history. Jacksonville is 8-7 in games against Miami and Tampa Bay through their first 25 seasons, including a 4-4 record against the Dolphins.