JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a slight meniscus tear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday afternoon.

The third-round pick out of Murray State is expected to replace Telvin Smith, who stepped away from football this season for personal reasons.

Williams was off to a fast start in his first training camp... literally. Coach Doug Marrone said when the ball is snapped, Quincy might be the fastest man on the field.

Williams and the defense faced their first setback Thursday morning.

Ironically, Williams made one of the better plays of the day just prior to his injury, intercepting Nick Foles in 7 on 7 red zone work.

If all goes according to plan, Williams will not miss much game time with the Jaguars first regular-season game over five weeks away.

Expect to see D.J. Alexander get more reps at the linebacker spot leading up to week one.