Jaguars reportedly sign three free agents Wednesday during free agency

The Jags signed defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux, as well as running back D'Ernest Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jags had been quiet during free agency. That is, until Wednesday.

According to Jordan Schultz with thescore.com, the Jags signed edge rushed Michael Dogbe to a one-year deal.

Dogbe, who's spent his whole career with the Arizona Cardinals, is listed as a defensive end but could fit in other roles along the Jags' defensive front.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Temple.

In 40 NFL games, Dogbe has 61 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston reported that the Jags signed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

Mondeaux has played for the Saints, Chiefs, Steelers and most recently the Giants.

Mondeaux has tallied 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 37 NFL games.

He's expected to further bolster the Jags' defensive line.

ESPN's Adam Schefter had the news of the Jags signing running back D'Ernest Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson went undrafted out of South Florida in 2018, and the Cleveland Browns later signed him in May of 2019.

In 64 career games, Johnson has 141 carries for 738 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 229 receiving yards.