Jaguars reportedly add Robertson-Harris, Agnew and Ford on Day One of free agent negotiations

Urban Meyer's first three, free agent signings as head coach of the Jaguars primarily focus on special teams

Armed with the most cap space in the NFL, many hoped the Jaguars would make a big, splash signing Monday, the first day NFL teams were able to enter negotiations with pending free agents. However, most of the big names remain on the open market -- and the Jaguars instead opted for specific, niche players.

The first reported signing: now-former Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million deal. Robertson-Harris is projected as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme; many have presumed the Jaguars are headed towards such a scheme with the addition of defensive coordinator Joe Cullen from Baltimore. In 52 career games with the Bears, Robertson-Harris had 7.5 sacks, 70 tackles and 30 quarterback hits.

Thread: Let’s talk about Roy Robertson-Harris (@BigXander95), Chuck Pagano says is having a great offseason. Specifically, his ideal fit as an IDL in sub packages and how well he complements Goldman and Hicks. Why was he so effective in this role in 2018? Find out here. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ggvyr7FMGM — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) July 6, 2019

The next domino to fall: return specialist Jamal Agnew. An All-Pro his rookie season, Agnew has four career punt return touchdowns and one kick-off return for touchdown. Agnew has spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions, where Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell came from. While he'll take up one of 53 roster spots as the return man, Agnew's contributions as a wide receiver are limited: he has just 16 catches for 105 yards in four seasons.

Another special teams move for the Jaguars came in the signing of Rudy Ford to a two-year deal. The safety spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending his first three seasons in Arizona.

Meyer’s commitment to special teams is showing up early https://t.co/bGcoVM9Icn — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) March 15, 2021