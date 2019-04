The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their 2019 preseason schedule. Dates and kickoff times have not yet been determined, according to news release from the team.

Preseason Game 1:

Away vs. Baltimore Ravens, August 8-12, 2019

Preseason Game 2:

Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles, August 15-19, 2019

Preseason Game 3:

Away vs. Miami Dolphins, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8 p.m. EDT

Preseason Game 4:

Home vs. Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, August 29, 2019