Jaguars win home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming off their bye week, the Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Ravens came into Sunday’s game winners of four straight games and owning a 7-3 record. The Jags came in at 3-7 on the season and looking to finish strong in their final seven regular season games.

In the end, the Jags came out on top, taking the win 28-27.

The Jaguars won the opening coin toss but deferred so the Ravens got the ball first. On the Ravens opening drive, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a pass to tight end Mark Andrews but Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun forced Andrews to fumble. However, the play was reviewed and overturned after one of the Jaguars who recovered the fumble’s foot was out of bounds. The Ravens went up 3-0 after kicker Justin Tucker hit a 27 yard field goal. On the Jaguars opening drive, Trevor hooked up with receiver Zay Jones for a 24 yard pickup but the Jags got stuffed on 4th and 1 and the Ravens took over at the 50 yard line. The Ravens drove down the field but Lamar Jackson’s pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson was just off Robinson’s hands and the Ravens settled for another Justin Tucker field goal, this time from 29 yards out, to go up 6-0. The Jags went three and out on their next offensive drive. The Ravens led 6-0 after one quarter of football.

The Ravens went for it on 4th and 1 but got stuffed by the Jags defense so the Jags got the ball back. The play was ruled a fumble by Lamar Jackson, recovered by DaVon Hamilton for the Jags. The jags then went down the field and got on the board thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s 28 yard touchdown pass to JaMycal Hasty to put the Jags ahead 7-6. On the Ravens next drive they were able to retake the lead after Justin Tucker’s 55 yard field goal made it 9-7 Baltimore. The Jags put together a nice drive but couldn’t get in the end zone and settled for a Riley Patterson 22 yard field goal to put Jacksonville back up 10-9. The Jaguars took the 10-9 lead into the half.

The Jaguars went three and out to start the third quarter. Baltimore would take it down the field but the Jags defense stepped up once again to force another Ravens field goal. Justin Tucker knocked it through from 24 yards out to give Baltimore the 12-10 lead. The Jags had to punt on their next drive but Logan Cooke’s 68 yard punt was downed by the Jags at the Baltimore 2 yard line. Baltimore drove close to midfield but the Jags defense forced a Ravens punt. On the Jags next offensive drive, Trevor scrambled but was hit from behind causing him to lose the football. The Ravens recovered to take over in Jags territory. Baltimore led 12-10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Ravens marched down the field and capped their next drive off with a Gus Edwards touchdown run. Baltimore led 19-10 after Justin Tucker’s extra point. Just when they needed a score badly, the Jags marched down the field and Trevor found Jamal Agnew for the touchdown. Riley Patterson’s extra point made it a 19-17 game. After the Ravens got the ball back, running back Gus Edwards coughed up the football and Tyson Campbell recovered it for the Jags. Riley Patterson put the Jags up 20-19 with a 29 yard field goal. Lamar Jackson would hook up with Desean Jackson for a 62 yard pass play on 2nd and 20 on the Ravens next offensive drive to get Baltimore deep into Jags territory. Lamar Jackson found tight end Josh Oliver wide open for the Ravens touchdown. Then, Jackson threw it to tight end Mark Andrews who muscled his way into the end zone to put Baltimore up 27-20 just before the two minute warning. The Jags would march down the field and score a touchdown on Trevor Lawrence’s pass to Marvin Jones Jr. to make it a 27-26 game. Then, the Jags went for two and got it thanks to a Trevor to Zay Jones two-point pass play. Justin Tucker missed a 67 yard field goal as time expired and the Jags held on to win it 28-27.