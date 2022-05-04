Jaguars re-sign veteran DL Adam Gotsis

In 2021, Gotsis appeared in 16 games and recorded 27 tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have re-signed veteran defensive lineman, Adam Gotsis, the team announced Wednesday.

Gotsis was a key player on the defensive line last year as he appeared in 16 games and recorded 27 tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks.

The Australian-born defensive lineman is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his third with the Jaguars.