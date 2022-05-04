Jaguars re-sign veteran DL Adam Gotsis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have re-signed veteran defensive lineman, Adam Gotsis, the team announced Wednesday.
Gotsis was a key player on the defensive line last year as he appeared in 16 games and recorded 27 tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks.
The Australian-born defensive lineman is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his third with the Jaguars.
His signing adds some depth to the edge of the Jaguars defensive line, one that should feature No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and Josh Allen.