JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Another week, another injury to the Jaguars' secondary.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Quenton Meeks suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's game in London and is expected to miss time, reports Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network. Meeks was on crutches in the Jaguars' locker room during Monday's media availability.

Meeks got the start in place of A.J. Bouye (calf) who did not travel to London. Bouye was seen in the locker room walking around Monday under his own weight.

The Jaguars (3-5) only brought four, healthy cornerbacks to London: Meeks, Jalen Ramsey, and rookies Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney.

Jacksonville is off this week before traveling to face the Colts (3-5) on Sunday, November 12.

