JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While we might not see him in action tonight, it is sure to be a special day for Nick Foles as the Jaguars host the Eagles in their first home preseason game of the year. But while the former Super Bowl MVP Foles is the headliner to a Jaguars-Eagles relationship, he's not the only one seeing an "ex" tonight.

If Thursday nights game against the Eagles is anything like the Jaguars opener against Baltimore, don't look into the result too much. 32 players, most of who are starters, sat out on August 8th for the Jaguars. Thursday against Philadelphia is expected to be much of the same with nasty conditions along the First Coast.