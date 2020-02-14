It's been a rough few weeks for the Jacksonville Jaguars following the announcement that a second home game would be moving to London.

And even on Valentine's Day, the most loving holiday of them all, fans are showing them no mercy.

The team posted an anti-Valentine's Day promotion on Twitter featuring various players on e-cards with sayings like "Love is like a Chark attack, it bites" and "We're no Goode for each other."

Twitter users quickly chimed in with their own Valentine's Day-themed sayings.

Yikes.

