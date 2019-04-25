News out of Jaguars' camp that doesn't involve the draft, instead the light shined on star corner Jalen Ramsey.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option on fourth-year Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, the club announced today. Ramsey is now under contract with the Jaguars through the 2020 season.

Ramsey, who has totaled 193 career tackles, 44 passes defensed and nine INTs (one for TD), has started all 48 games since being drafted with the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls and finished the 2018 season with 65 tackles (59 solo), 13 passes defensed and three INTs.

In Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh, Ramsey, 6-1, 208, became the youngest player in franchise history to register multiple INTs in a single game. His 11 career games with multiple passes defensed are the most by a player 24-or-younger in franchise history. In 2017, he was part of the NFL’s No. 1 passing defense and posted four INTs and 17 passes defensed en route to Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors. The Smyrna, Tenn. native played at Florida State University and earned unanimous All-America honors.