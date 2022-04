Allen's fifth-year option is worth $11.5 million. The Jaguars had until May 3 to exercise the defensive end's option.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have picked up defensive end, Josh Allen's, fifth-year option.

Allen is scheduled to make $11.5 million in 2023. On Friday Jaguars general manager, Trent Baalke, said the Jaguars had not discussed Allen's option.

The team had until May 3 to exercise his fifth-year option.