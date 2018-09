According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not optimistic that star running back Leonard Fournette will play vs. the Patriots.

There is a long time to go before game time, but the #Jaguars are not optimistic that star RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will play vs. the #Patriots, sources say. Not a surprise, he didn’t practice all week and they did promote Brandon Wilds from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

Fournette has been recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.

The Jaguars play the Patriots Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

