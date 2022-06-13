Jaguars and Miller Electric announce naming rights agreement for team's new sports performance center

The Miller Electric Center is currently under construction next to TIAA Bank Field and is scheduled to open prior to the 2023 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and Miller Electric Company announced a 10-year naming rights agreement for the team's new sports performance center.

The "Miller Electric Center" is under construction next to TIAA Bank Field and is scheduled to open prior to the 2023 season.

The public and privately funded $120 million facility will house all of the team's football staff and operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space, and a draft room. It will also include two grass practice filed and one indoor field.

“It’s an honor that a company with such deep roots in Jacksonville, dating back to 1928, will be synonymous with the success we envision for the Jaguars and Downtown Jacksonville in the years to come,” Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, said. “The Miller Electric Center will be at the epicenter of everything we do as a football team, as well as an organization, and we have great ambition on and off the field. I’m personally very grateful that Miller Electric is joining us and the entire Jacksonville community for the adventure ahead.”

The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved the legislation for the Miller Electric Center last August and construction commenced immediately upon conclusion of the 2021 football season.

"The City of Jacksonville is incredibly excited for this new addition to our Downtown," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "Miller Electric has played an active role in our community since its inception. We are grateful to Miller Electric and the Jacksonville Jaguars for their continued investment in building up Jacksonville."

“We are honored and excited to expand our partnership with the Jaguars through the Miller Electric Center,” said Brown. “The Jaguars' continuous investment in downtown has created significant job opportunities for thousands of trade professionals in our city. We are also proud to partner with the Jaguars on workforce development initiatives such as Construction Ready to expand economic opportunity in underrepresented communities. The Miller Electric Center is symbolic of our shared commitment to Jacksonville and to Powering Performance, both on and off the field.”