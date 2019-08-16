JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although the Jaguars did not score a touchdown in the first half of this contest, the offense took steps in the right direction following last weeks shutout loss to the Ravens. Gardner Minshew threw for 167 yards in the first half on 15 completions. The offense finally got on the board late in the 1st half thanks to a Josh Lambo field goal from 36 yards out. That cut the Eagles lead to 7-3 at the end of the first half.

Minshew threw for 202 on the night and was pulled in the 4th quarter. Alex McGough came in late to lead the Jaguars to their only touchdown of the preseason, a quarterback run from four yards out.

The Eagles chipped away all night long after their first touchdown to Greg Ward Jr. former Houston Cougars quarterback.

The Jaguars get the Dolphins next Thursday on the road.