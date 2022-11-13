Jaguars fall on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17

The Jaguars couldn't slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense as they lost 27-17 to Kansas City Sunday and are now 3-7 this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars come in to Sunday's game at the Chiefs with a 3-6 record on the season. The Chiefs are 6-2 and sit at the top of the AFC with Buffalo.

In the end, the Jags fell to the Chiefs, 27-17.

The Jaguars opened the game with an onside kick which they recovered. Unfortunately, the team couldn't get much going on offense early though. The Chiefs went up 7-0 after a Patrick Mahomes six-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney.

Early in the second quarter, the Jaguars drove into Chiefs' territory but came up empty after Riley Patterson missed a 51-yard field goal. On the Chiefs next drive Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone to make it 14-0 Kansas City. With under a minute to go before halftime, Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the first half to Noah Gray from 13 yards out. Harrison Butker missed the extra point and it was 20-0 Chiefs.The Jaguars responded with a 5-play, 61-yard drive capped off by Trevor Lawrence's touchdown pass to Christian Kirk with 11 seconds left before the half to make it 20-7 Chiefs. After the Chiefs coughed up the football on the ensuing kickoff, the Jaguars were unable to capitalize as Riley Patterson missed his second field goal of the game, this time from 41 yards out and the Jaguars trailed the Chiefs 20-7 at halftime.

The Jaguars got the ball to start the second half and went on an over nine minute drive. Trevor Lawrence's touchdown pass to Evan Engram was wiped away by a penalty and the Jaguars settled for a 35-yard Riley Patterson field goal to make it 20-10 Chiefs. Kansas City put together a nice drive after the Jaguars cut their lead to 10. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for the short touchdown pass to make it 27-10 Chiefs. Kansas City led 27-10 after three quarters of football. Mahomes got picked off by Andre Cisco later in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars were able to turn the interception into points. Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for the touchdown pass with 5:26 left in the game to make it 27-17 Chiefs. Kansas City would hold on to win it 27-17.