Jaguars look to break nine-game losing streak to Texans Sunday

The Jaguars haven't beaten the Texans since 2017. Trevor Lawrence is 0-3 against Houston, but he and the Jags will look to beat their division rivals Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Houston, you may have a problem come this Sunday.

It's the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have won three games in a row and stand alone at the top of the AFC South at 7-8.

They've got a great shot to win the AFC South with a win over the Titans at home in Week 18.

While that Week 18 showdown against the Titans will determine whether or not the Jags make the playoffs, the team isn't overlooking the 2-12-1 Houston Texans.

The last time the Jags beat the Texans was December 17, 2017 when then-Jags quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jacksonville to the 45-7 win over Houston.

Since that beatdown of the Texans, the Jags have lost their last nine games against Houston.

Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 0-3 versus Houston and would like nothing else than to keep the team's late-season momentum going with a victory in Houston Sunday.

Lawrence says these Jags are a much different team than the one that lost at home to the Texans 13-6 back on October 9.

In that game, Lawrence threw two interceptions and the Jags were held scoreless in the second half as they lost their second straight game to drop to 2-3 on the season.

He and the Jags are eager to avenge that early season loss to Houston.

"Getting a chance to play them again at their stadium, haven’t beat this team in a while. I’ve never beat the Texans in the last two years, three games. For me, it’s a game I definitely want to win. Our whole team feels that way. It’s another opportunity just to show who we are, to put our best foot forward, to play another complete game, to keep this momentum that we have. If you go out there and lay an egg, no one is feeling good about that, especially heading into the last week," Lawrence said.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday no game is "meaningless" in reference to the team's game at the Texans Sunday.

Pederson plans to play every player that is healthy and knows facing the Texans will be tough.

"It’s a sound football team. I look at them on defense, and they’re a top 10 team in takeaways. They’ve played the Cowboys, the Chiefs, obviously beat Tennessee. They’ve played well this last month of the season. Good football team, and again, well-coached, disciplined, and they do things right,” Pederson said.

Pederson also said rookie linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) is day to day but he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston.