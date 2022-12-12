Jaguars look to bounce back and beat AFC South's top team Tennessee on the road

The Jaguars (4-8) are coming off a 40-14 loss at the Detroit Lions. With five games left, including two against the Titans, the team is looking to finish strong.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (4-8) are in the Music City today to take on the division leading Tennessee Titans (7-5).

Two of the Jaguars last five games are against the Titans, so they're looking to finish strong especially against their AFC South rivals.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said one of the keys to beating Tennessee will be slowing down Yulee native and Titans running back Derrick Henry.