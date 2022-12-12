Jaguars look to bounce back and beat AFC South's top team Tennessee on the road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (4-8) are in the Music City today to take on the division leading Tennessee Titans (7-5).
Two of the Jaguars last five games are against the Titans, so they're looking to finish strong especially against their AFC South rivals.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said one of the keys to beating Tennessee will be slowing down Yulee native and Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start at the Titans although he still has some soreness in his left toe after spraining it last Sunday at Detroit.