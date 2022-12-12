x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jaguars look to bounce back and beat AFC South's top team Tennessee on the road

The Jaguars (4-8) are coming off a 40-14 loss at the Detroit Lions. With five games left, including two against the Titans, the team is looking to finish strong.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (4-8) are in the Music City today to take on the division leading Tennessee Titans (7-5).

Two of the Jaguars last five games are against the Titans, so they're looking to finish strong especially against their AFC South rivals.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said one of the keys to beating Tennessee will be slowing down Yulee native and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start at the Titans although he still has some soreness in his left toe after spraining it last Sunday at Detroit.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on December 12, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out