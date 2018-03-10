Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Leonard Fournette will not play Sunday when the team travels to Kansas City to take on the undefeated Chiefs.

Fournette played the first half of the team's win Sunday against the New York Jets finishing with 11 carries and 30 yards. He injured his hamstring in the first game of the season and was forced to miss the following two games.

Backup running back T.J. Yeldon has been making the most his opportunity in Fournette's absence. He had two touchdowns in Sunday's game ending with 100 yards - 52 on the ground and 48 through the air.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: T.J. Yeldon #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

