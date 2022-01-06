Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun focusing on communication during the early parts of OTAs

Before coming to Jacksonville, Oluokun was the defensive signal caller in Atlanta. He says establishing communication throughout the defense is crucial during OTAs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foye Oluokun wore the green dot in Atlanta and went on to lead the league in tackles last year.

The new Jaguars linebacker knows a thing or two about communication. He's making it a priority during the early portion of OTAs.

"If we're all on the same page we can always play fast and play off each other," Oluokun said.

"One guy makes a little mistake, we can always recover especially in the run gaps and run fits and then if we're all on the same page with coverage schemes and stuff everybody's on the right break to make a play on the ball," he added.