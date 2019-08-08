JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryquell Armstead runs hard, downhill

The 2019 draft pick out of Temple is not afraid to lower the pads. Was the most productive Jaguar in the 1st quarter with 16 all-purpose yards.

But maybe he ran a little too hard, tested for a concussion in the 3rd quarter.

Penalties catching up early

Offense starts slow

The Jaguars offense under Gardner Minshew in the first two drives on the night resulted in 3 & outs. Based on what we have seen early, the offense is going to incorporate DJ Chark as a primary weapon this year.

Josh Allen comes out of the gates fast

The Jaguars first round pick jumped on the Ravens for a tackle for loss in his first play as a Jaguar.

NOT EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE – INJURY RELATED (14 players):

10 WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.

11 WR Marqise Lee

21 CB A.J. Bouye

22 S Cody Davis

29 RB Benny Cunningham

34 RB Thomas Rawls

35 RB Roc Thomas

47 LB Jake Ryan

56 LB Quincy Williams

58 LB James Onwualu

74 OL Cam Robinson

75 OL Jawaan Taylor

81 WR Marcus Simms

89 TE Josh Oliver

NOT EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE – COACH’S DECISION (18 players):

7 QB Nick Foles

12 WR Dede Westbrook

17 WR DJ Chark Jr.

18 WR Chris Conley

20 CB Jalen Ramsey

25 CB D.J. Hayden

26 S Jarrod Wilson

27 RB Leonard Fournette

36 S Ronnie Harrison

44 LB Myles Jack

55 DE Lerentee McCray

65 OL Brandon Linder

68 OL Andrew Norwell

77 OL Cedric Ogbuehi

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

93 DE Calais Campbell

95 DT Abry Jones

99 DT Marcell Dareus