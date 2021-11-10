Jaguars' Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The third-year pass rusher had a career day in the Jaguars' 9-6 upset-win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday

The Good Josh Allen™ has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a career-day against The Other Josh Allen™ and the Buffalo Bills.

(Yes, that joke is never going to get old).

The Jaguars' third-year pass rusher Allen racked up eight tackles, 2 TFLs, a sack, a fumble recovery, and his first career interception in Jacksonville's 9-6 Week Nine win over the Buffalo Bills. All of those defensive stats came at the expense of Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. Sunday marked the first time in NFL history that a defensive player sacked and intercepted a quarterback with the same name.

Allen is the second defensive linemen in franchise history to post at least 1.0 sack, one INT and one fumble recovery (DE Tony Brackens) in a single game. Allen is the only player in the NFL over the last three seasons (2019-21) to accomplish the feat.

He's the first Jaguar to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Calais Campbell in 2019.