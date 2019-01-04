The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the signing of running back Alfred Blue to a one-year deal, the team announced today.

A sixth-round draftee by the Texans in 2014, Blue appeared in 16 games a season ago, rushing for 499 yards on 150 carries. Blue also recorded 154 receiving yards for the AFC South champion Texans. He has rushed for over 2,400 yards in his NFL career.

Blue preceded Jaguars' lead running back Leonard Fournette as a tailback fr the LSU Tigers from 2010-2013.

Blue adds depth to a running back room that lost T.J. Yeldon to free agency. The Jaguars also cut running back Carlos Hyde.

The Jaguars begin off-season workouts on April 15.