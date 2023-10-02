Jacksonville Jaguars hire two new coaches under Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall and Offensive Quality Control Coach Greg Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall and Offensive Quality Control Coach Greg Austin, the team announced Thursday.

Hall and Austin both enter their first year with the Jaguars in 2023.

Head Coach Doug Pederson returns for his second season in Jacksonville after winning the 2022 AFC South Division title.

Hall arrives in Jacksonville after spending the previous six seasons working with the Buffalo Bills. He began his coaching career with the Bills in 2017 as an offensive assistant before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019.

During Hall’s tenure as wide receivers coach (2019-22), the Bills offense ranked third in the NFL in points per game (27.0) and fourth in yards per game (376.6).

Hall attended the United States Air Force Academy and played running back for three seasons, during which he was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2007. He served in the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant in the 421st Black Widows Fighter Squadron from 2008-09.

Austin joins the Jaguars as an offensive quality control coach after spending the 2022 season serving as the offensive line/run game coordinator with Florida International University. He previously worked with the offensive line at Nebraska from 2018-21, served as the offensive line coach at University of Central Florida from 2016-17 and has prior NFL experience as Philadelphia’s assistant offensive line coach from 2013-15.