Jaguars hire Nick Holz as team's new passing game coordinator

Holz spent the 2022 season as UNLV's offensive coordinator. He replaces Jim Bob Cooter, who served as the Jags' passing game coordinator this past season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired passing game coordinator Nick Holz, the team announced today.

Prior to his post at UNLV, Holz coached with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2012-21 in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. Holz served as the team’s assistant receivers coach (2017, 2021), offensive quality control coach (2015-16, 2018-20) and worked alongside the offensive staff from 2012-14.

While with the Raiders, Holz helped the development of receiver Hunter Renfrow, who earned his first trip to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2021 after posting career-highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdowns (nine).

Prior to coaching with the Raiders, Holz was an offensive assistant at Stanford (2008-11), helping QB Andrew Luck earn first-team All-America honors and two Heisman Trophy runner-up finishes.

Holz’s coaching career began in 2007 at Nebraska, where he served as an offensive quality control coach and video intern.

Originally from Danville, Calif., Holz earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Colorado where he was a three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and holder.