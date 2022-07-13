Jaguars hire John Dever as their new senior vice president and chief communications officer, promote two executive staff members

Dever comes to Jacksonville from the PGA of America where he directed PR efforts for tournaments such as the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have promoted Chad Johnson to chief operating officer and Mark Sirota to senior vice president of business planning and chief financial officer.

The team has also hired John Dever as its new senior vice president and chief communications officer.

“The Jaguars are the kind of organization where great work is recognized, and I’m incredibly proud of both Chad and Mark,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “Beyond their years of expertise in their respective fields, they’ve provided thought leadership on a variety of strategic initiatives and earned the respect and admiration of our entire staff. The Jaguars also strive to attract the very best to Northeast Florida, and are thrilled to have John bring his talents and experience to lead our communications team.”

Johnson has been with the Jaguars since joining the team as vice president of sales in May 2012.

Sirota is entering his eighth season with the Jaguars and has served as the chief financial officer since 2020.