Waugh worked alongside Jaguars General Manager, Trent Baalke, in San Francisco for 12 seasons. He most recently served as the 49ers VP of player personnel last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have hired Ethan Waugh to be their assistant general manager, an addition to the front office that has been long promised since the day Doug Pederson was hired as head coach.

"We are excited to add Ethan to our organization," Jaguars General Manager, Trent Baalke, said. "Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville."

Waugh was the vice president of player personnel (2021-22) with the 49ers following three seasons as the director of college scouting and football systems for the team.