Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson continuing to build trust with his players during OTAs

Pederson says it's on him to gain the trust of his players. Ultimately, he hopes respect is reciprocated once that bond is formed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone looks and feels good during OTAs.

The ball zips out of Trevor Lawrence's hand, Travis Etienne is moving well after being out for a year, etc.

You really don't know until pads are on and training camp starts.

But, you can't ignore the good vibes that have suffocated any qualms of whether this team has the right leader to guide them out of the abyss.

Doug Pederson has instantly injected a sense of normalcy into the confines of TIAA Bank Field. His next step is to continue to gain the trust of his players as they progress through OTAs.

"As I gain their trust I can push a little bit harder and there is a fine line there and there is a balance there and that just comes with just understanding and reaching out to the players and seeing how they react to certain things," Pederson said.

"I want to push them in practice I want to challenge them in practice but at the same time I don't really want to overstep my bounds a little bit right now," he added.

Pederson has been outspoken about his role as a "healer" as well given the turmoil the team endured last season.