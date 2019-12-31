After a disappointing season, many thought that turnovers were headed the Jaguars’ way.

However, in a statement released by Owner Shad Khan Tuesday, Coach Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell have officially retained their jobs following the 6-10 season.

Khan announced the decision citing the multiple meetings he had had with Marrone and Caldwell the previous few days.

"While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep our staff intact for 2020 has nothing to do with our victory on Sunday and everything to do with my positive meetings with Dave, Doug, the coordinators and our players, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization," Khan said.

While the season was a disappointment, the team's final game in 2019 was not... beating division rival Indianapolis 38-20.

We started to see a potential for Marrone to return following the win against the Colts when Khan gave him congratulations at the end of the game.

Khan also has said that the Executive Vice President role, previously filled by Tom Coughlin, will not be filled during the 2020 season. However, the pressure is on for Marrone and Caldwell.

Doug Marrone’s coaching record overall is 36-45, he is 22-28 as the Jaguars head coach.

The Jaguars will hopefully bring Marrone a reloaded roster in 2020 with 2-first round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

FULL STATEMENT:

"The 2019 season was unacceptable and I’ve made my dissatisfaction clear. While many unusual circumstances influenced our season, none can fully explain or defend our second-half collapse with first place in the division within reach on Week 9. At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not be overlooked," Khan continued in his statement.

"We came out of our AFC Championship Game season of 2017 by making a four-year commitment to the collective leadership of our football operations. Only two seasons have passed and one change from that leadership team has already been made. I want to see what we produce under a new organizational structure in 2020. Goals have been established. Accountability will be paramount."

Read more here.





Coach Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m.



