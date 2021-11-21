Jaguars have no answer for 49ers, fall to 2-8 on the season

A 20-play, 13-minute opening drive for the 49ers put Jacksonville behind the eight-ball, and they never recovered en route to a 30-10 loss.

Last week, the Jaguars rallied from a 17-0, first-half deficit against the Colts and had a chance to tie it with two minutes to play.

Same situation this week. Very, very different result.

The 49ers offense methodically marched down-field to open the game, a 20-play, 13-minute drive that sucked the life out of the Jaguars' defense. While the 49ers settled for a field goal on that drive, the Jaguars offense immediately went three-and-out and then, on their second drive, Laviska Shenault fumbled on the first play. After both feeble attempts at offensive drives, the 49ers capitalized with touchdowns of their own.

The end result: a 17-0 hole that Jacksonville (2-8) could never crawl out of. Add in a slew of injuries and the Jaguars offense and defense each were rendered useless. San Francisco (5-5) would take a 20-3 lead into the locker room and never looked back, en route to a 30-10 win.

On the heels of its impressive, Monday Night Football thumping of rival Los Angeles, the 49ers once again utilized all their weapons on offense. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk each had a touchdown for San Francisco. Aiyuk was the leading receiver with seven catches for 85 yards. Between the receiving and run-game, Samuel totaled 94 yards of offense. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished 16-22 for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie Trevor Lawrence's stats were, once again, very deceiving. Yes, the bulk of his production came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. But the first, true sustained drive for the Jaguars (which ended with a Matthew Wright field goal) was seemingly when Lawrence took over the game himself, going 4-4 for 48 yards and a 10-yard scramble in the second quarter. His first five incompletions: two throw away's, a drop, a PBU, and one overthrown pass to the recently-signed John Brown. Lawrence finished 16-25 for 158 yards and was sacked three times.

James Robinson played for the Jaguars but was clearly still limited with a nagging heel injury. He finished with 12 carries for 29 yards and his seventh touchdown of the year.

The Jaguars lost multiple players to injuries during this game, Shaq Griffin (concussion) and Jamal Agnew (hip) most notable among them. Rayshawn Jenkins was also ejected in the first half for throwing a punch.

If there was a silver lining on defense, it was another stout performance from Josh Allen and Myles Jack. Jack led the team with 12 tackles, while Allen added another 10. Roy Robertson-Harris and Damien Wilson added sacks.