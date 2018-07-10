KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Jaguars' running back depth took another hit on Sunday.

Fourth-year pro Corey Grant suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Kansas City. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the injury "is likely to end [Grant's] season."

Schefter reports that Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury, an injury to the foot in which one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsal bone.

The Jaguars are already without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) for the unforeseen future.

The Chiefs (5-0) defeated the Jaguars (3-2) 30-14 in Kansas City Sunday. Jacksonville travels to Dallas next weekend.

© 2018 WTLV