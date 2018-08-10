JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jaguars' offense will need to shuffle things around after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs -- and it's not because of their poor play.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Head Coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that running back Corey Grant (foot) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) will both be placed on Injured Reserve.

Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Chiefs Sunday afternoon, and is out for the remainder of the season.

Seferian-Jenkins is a candidate to come back later in the season.

The Jaguars are already without starting running back Leonard Fournette, who has been sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury. Marrone did say that Fournette could begin practicing again this week. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson (ACL tear) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) are already on season-ending Injured Reserve.

The Jaguars (3-2) travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys (2-3) this weekend.

