The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they would discontinue paper tickets and move to stadium-wide mobile ticketing starting this season, and some fans aren't happy.

All tickets to our games in @TIAABankField will be delivered via mobile device this season. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 10, 2018

The reaction by the fanbase has been split, but most of the vocal reaction looks to be negative.

The permanent move to mobile ticketing is on the heels of their successful mobile entry attendance at the Jaguars' home playoff game in January.

Chad Johnson, Jaguars' senior vice president of sales and service said, “The Jaguars and our stadium partners were very pleased with the quick and smooth ingress during our playoff game last season, which featured one of the largest crowds we’ve had in years. Along with the overwhelmingly positive response from fans, we’re confident now is the time to make this transition permanent.”

There's opposition to just about any major move a company makes, especially in sports where fans pour a lot of time, heart, and money into their teams.

So naturally, the move didn't sit well with a lot of fans, who made some noise in protest on Twitter.

One of the issues raised is the value of paper tickets as a collector's item. Jaguars fans refer to the day in July they receive their tickets in the mail as 'Teal Christmas.'

Will we still have paper tickets mailed if we are collectors? — The Fantastic MC Wale (@theMCwale) July 10, 2018

Can’t express how upset I was when I realized I can’t add to my ticket collection I’ve been building for 20 yrs — Crash (@CarlBrandon_) July 10, 2018

Some have been collecting their tickets since the inception of the franchise.

Give me actual tickets! I’ve been collecting them since ‘95 & have a cork board loaded with stacks of tickets at home. Even got the tix from ‘05 (10 year edition) laid out to form the jaguar head, how they came in the original package — JagsNoles2409 (@JustCannon24) July 11, 2018

Seems like that tradition is over. What a dumb move. Should've just pushed to use the option with advertisement. Didn't know it was already an option prior to now. pic.twitter.com/apSauGgUgv — Phillip Penny (@PPenny91) July 10, 2018

Another issue fans tend to be raising is the problem of some elderly fans not owning anything more advanced than a flip phone, or fans that just aren't tech-savvy.

What if someone only uses a land line? 🤷‍♂️ — Jeff Barrett (@jbarrett_stl) July 10, 2018

Not everyone is a fan of this option. You still need to let people get physical tickets if the don't have a smartphone or aren't comfortable with this method. You risk alienating some of your longest tenured fans who may not have the ability to do this. — Christy (@reallychristy) July 10, 2018

Did the Jumbo Shrimp throw shade from next door in this tweet? They tweeted this just two hours after the Jaguars' announcement.

Our season ticket books are so pretty and we love them. pic.twitter.com/SIZf9wKE7E — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) July 10, 2018

The Jaguars Twitter account was swimming in negative replies, but maybe 'Clint The Wine Guy' is the voice of reason the Jaguars were looking for:

✅My 70yr old parents have figured it out✅i can carry 4 beers easily, not counting what the kids can carry✅I have not seen an actual ticket in years for baseball, concerts, or football.

All said I would love a stub, but I think I’ll survive. — Clint The Wine Guy (@Clinton22Taylor) July 10, 2018

The Jaguars hope the speed of entry and the convenience of easily selling and buying tickets will make fans forget about one of their favorite pastimes.

Do the positives outweigh the negatives? Winning tends to outweigh everything, and that's what the Jaguars look like they'll continue to do.

