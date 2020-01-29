Gardner Minshew traded his RV for a microphone at Super Bowl media week after a whirlwind trip across the country following the Jaguar's final regular-season game in December.

On Wednesday, Minshew made an appearance on the ESPN podcast Golic and Wingo, not afraid to show his love to the city that has made him a football star.

'It's been great, I think I kinda found my people in Jacksonville you know, just the right amount of white-trashiness for me," he said. "So we're having a great time down there and lovin' it."

Minshew is frequently spotted donning his signature look: homemade cut-off shorts, a bandana tied around his head, aviators, and of course, his magic mustache.

Regarding his overall style, one might be as bold as suggesting that Minshew comes off as a bit white-trash, which - as stated in his own words - isn't necessarily a bad thing.

RELATED: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew flies with USAF Thunderbirds, gets trolled by Dede Westbrook

Minshew was also asked about fan pushback after a losing season that left many Jaguar fans disappointed.

"If you start sucking obviously there's going to be push-back...the mustache looks pretty stupid at that point."

With some changes to staffing and a new mindset, the Jaguars are hoping that 2020 will be a comeback year.

The team is slated to pick 9th in the 2020 NFL Draft.

RELATED: OPINION: Gardner Minshew is officially Florida Man

RELATED: Jaguars hire Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator