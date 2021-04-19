Jaguars, Fulham owner Shad Khan denounces proposed European Super League

"The concept will not serve the game or our most important stakeholders -- the generations of football fans here in England and throughout Europe who have been as loyal to their domestic leagues, and the opportunities they offer, as they are faithful to their favorite team."

The Super League was formally proposed this weekend by the 12-member clubs from across Europe (none in Germany or France). The Super League would offer permanent spots to some of the world's biggest clubs and play matches midweek, while allowing the involved clubs to remain in their domestic competitions. The issue: governing bodies -- from the EPL to FIFA itself -- have threatened to banish these 12 clubs (and anyone else that joins the Super League) from competition this year and beyond.