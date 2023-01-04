Jaguars great Fred Taylor misses finalists list for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Taylor was named among the 28 semifinalists for the hall back in November. The former Jaguars running back has been named a semifinalist four straight years.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era player finalists for the class of 2023 and Jaguars great Fred Taylor did not make the cut.

Taylor was named among the 28 semifinalists for the hall back in November. The former Jaguars running back has been named a semifinalist four straight years.

Taylor rushed for 11,271 and 62 touchdowns in 11 seasons as a member of the Jaguars. He caught 286 passes for 2,361 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars drafted Taylor ninth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. He owns the record for the most career rushing yards in the franchise’s history. Taylor rushed for a 1,000 yards seven times with the Jags.

In 2012 Taylor became the second player inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars.

He ranks 17th all-time in career rushing yards with 11,695 yards from 1998-10. Among those ahead of him, all eligible players are in the Hall. Only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson remain.