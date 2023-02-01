'It feels really good': Jaguars fan enjoying Jacksonville's run at the playoffs after years of misery

Johhny McDonald has been attending Bold City Brigade tailgates since 2012. He expects Saturday's tailgate to be one of the biggest he's ever attended.

KINGSLAND, Georgia — Other than the 2017-2018 season, Jaguars fans have suffered miserable season after miserable season.

But fans like Johnny McDonald never wavered in their support of the team. You wouldn't have to look any further than the wall of hats in his "Jaguars Cave" at his house.

"The Urban Meyer training caps that are over here that I refuse to wear," McDonald said.

Hats that bring back memories of pain, but a few that have also provided glimmers of hope.

"This year's new one and since I got it, we've been winning so that's probably going to the bank on Saturday," McDonald said.

"I love them [Jaguars] unconditionally and a lot of that has to do with the friends that I've made in the last decade if it were not for Bold City Brigade, I highly doubt that I would still be going to Jaguars games on a regular basis." McDonald said.

McDonald has been going to tailgates since 2012.

"It's a little wild, there's a mellower area and then there's the area where the hooligans are." McDonald said with a smile.

These days, McDonald doesn't circle up as often with the Teal Street Hooligans. While beer flies in the background, he's putting on a five-star tailgate with the help of two friends, one who's a professional chef.

"We're going to do Nashville hot chicken on Saturday, Baltimore game we had a low country boil, Texans game we did a Tex Mex thing where I smoked a brisket, and we made tacos out of it and everyone said it was the best brisket that I ever made." McDonald said.

Game days start at the crack of dawn and have often ended with a margarita of sorrow.

This year is different. A team McDonald and the fan base believe can erase years of pain with a win over its biggest rival.