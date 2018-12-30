The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer the reigning AFC South Division champions.

They watched that baton pass them by in a 20-3 loss to this year's division champions: the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars managed just one first-down and 37 total yards on offense in the first half, en route to the 20-3 defeat. It was not much better on the other side of the ball: Jacksonville (5-11) surrendered 300 total yards to Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson alone.

In his return to the starting line-up, Blake Bortles threw for just 29 yards in the first half and rushed for eight more. He finished with 107 passing yards and 15 rushing yards.

With Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive and impending-free agent T.J. Yeldon held out, the Jaguars turned to Carlos Hyde and rookie David Williams. The duo combined for 15 total yards.

The special teams unit did continue to be a bright spot for the Jaguars. In his return from a quad injury, rookie D.J. Chark forced a punt return fumble deep in Houston territory, leading to the Jaguars' lone, first-half score. Rookie punter Logan Cooke also averaged 49.9 yards per punt.

Turnovers continued to plague the Jaguars. A Dede Westbrook muffed-punt return led to a Texans score. With that fumble, the Jaguars' season turnover count moves to 28. Their -11 turnover margin is the third-worst in the NFL.

After an 0-3 start, Houston (11-5) now has won three of the last four AFC South Division titles.