The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowed the Miami Dolphins to score on their opening drive Sunday, but they shut down the Dolphins offense from there.

The Jaguars defense showed why it’s one of the best units in the NFL this season despite the team’s poor record.

The Jaguars defense allowed only 183 yards of total offense in the 17-7 win.

With one of the biggest plays coming in the 4th quarter, Telvin Smith took the Ryan Tannehill interception 32 yards for the score giving the Jaguars a 10 point lead.

As for the Jaguars offense, it was ineffective again Sunday. In fact, Doug Marrone benched Cody Kessler late in the 3rd quarter for Blake Bortles.

Bortles was able to lead the Jaguars offense down the field, but they’d have to settle for a Kai Forbath 26-yard field goal, which at that time gave Jacksonville their first lead of the game.

The Jaguars will now close out their season on the road Dec. 30 against AFC South division rival Houston. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Jacksonville is now 5-10 on the season. Blake Bortles finished the game 5-of-6, 39 yards no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The question now is will Bortles be the quarterback Dec. 30 when the Jaguars tackle the Texans.