Jaguars claim K Jake Verity, waive QB Jake Luton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed kicker Jake Verity off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Friday. The Jaguars also waived quarterback Jake Luton and linebacker Grant Morgan.

Verity, a 2021 undrafted free agent, has connected on 6-7 kicks over the last two preseasons with the Ravens and Colts. He's made four field goals from 40-plus yards.

The move comes after the Jaguars claimed kicker James McCourt off waivers from the Chargers on Tuesday. Verity is the fifth kicker the Jaguars have brought into training camp.

In 47 college games at East Carolina (2016-2020) he converted on 74-97 field goals and finished as the school's all-time leading scorer.